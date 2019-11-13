VIDEO: Shocked former Tayside firefighter wins £200k Lamborghini and £20k in cash

A firefighter is on cloud nine after bagging a luxury sports car in a global competition.

Chris Phillips, 41, who was formally a firefighter in Perth, entered the Best of the Best (BOTB) 500th competition in the hope he would come away with a supercar – plus £20,000 – if he were successful.

And luck proved to be on Chris’s side after he received a call to let him know he had got his hands on a brand new Lamborghini Huracan Evo.

After finding out about his big victory, Chris said: “I got the call to say I had won and I was wobbly legged. I just couldn’t believe it.”

The BOTB team pulled out all the stops for Chris’s victory and flew him from Jerez in southern Spain, where he currently lives, to London.

He was then put up for a night in a hotel before being taken by helicopter to Goodwood Motor Circuit.

The former firefighter said: “When we got in the helicopter, we were flown over the Top Gear racetrack before we reached Goodwood.

“I thought ‘I’m definitely not going to be driving a reasonably priced car’ like they do on the show.”

It was at the Goodwood circuit that Chris’s new supercar was finally revealed to him (see video below).

Chris added: “The Lamborghini’s have a very distinctive shape – I could see it under the covers. “It really is the dream car.

“I’ve loved Italian race cars for years and this is basically like an F1 car turned into a road vehicle. “It’s classy, you can smell the leather interior and it’s surprisingly comfortable, despite being so close to the ground.”

Originally from Aberdeen, Chris has lived in Spain with his partner Elena for the last two years. He is now planning to make the most of his dream car and aims to take a road trip around Europe to celebrate.

He added: “You really can’t live in a better place to drive than where I do in Jerez.

“I think I might take the car right along the Spanish coast, up to Monaco and across the French Riviera through to Italy where my brother lives – that will be one amazing road trip.

“As for the £20,000, well I haven’t started to look at what upgrades there are for the car yet, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do that and have the ultimate car.”