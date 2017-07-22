A man has told of his shock at finding a taxi driver asleep in his cab — with its engine running and window open as it sat on the rank.

Robert Burns, 46, from the Hilltown, had been on a night out in Dundee city centre with his partner when they approached the taxi outside the bus station in Seagate.

To his shock, he found the driver lying across the front seats fast asleep, with the car’s lights and radio still on.

The couple captured the bizarre scenario on video, showing the driver lying flat-out in the grey Ford Tourneo.

The pair were able to lean inside the taxi to capture the video. Robert says the driver not only left himself vulnerable to being the victim of a crime or an accident, but has left question marks over his ability to work as a driver on a nightshift.

He claimed it wasn’t the first time that such an incident had been reported to the authorities.

He said: “I have been a taxi driver myself for more than 22 years and you hear of drivers maybe parking up on a quiet street and turning off the ignition but this taxi was right at the front of rank.

“My partner videoed it, even leaning right in, but the guy never moved.

“If you are sitting first in the rank with the engine running, it is pretty dangerous.

“We didn’t want to wake the guy up as we didn’t feel comfortable with him potentially driving while he was half asleep — he was the only car on the rank.”

Robert said the incident didn’t give a good first impression for people visiting the city.

He said: “The reason we took the video was to make people aware that this has happened.

“The guy shouldn’t be doing that.”

Councillor Stewart Hunter, who serves on the council’s licensing committee — which deals with matters relating to taxi drivers in the city — said the incident should be investigated.

He said: “I would encourage the person to pass the video to a licensing officer and for them to investigate the matter from there.”

The council said anyone with a complaint about a licence holder should write to the head of democratic services at 21 City Square, Dundee, DD1 3BY.