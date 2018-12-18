VIDEO: Shock as mass brawl erupts next to pool table in Dundee pub

Revellers were left shocked after a mass brawl broke out in a city-centre pub.

Video footage shows punches being thrown and bodies hitting the ground after a number of men were embroiled in the altercation in the Nether Inn, which was all caught on camera.

Footage shows the men standing at the back of the Nethergate premises as the chaos unfolds next to the pub’s pool table.

Clips of the incident have already been viewed thousands of times online.

In the footage a man, whose shirt has been partially removed, can be seen pinned to the floor as others are being restrained during the fracas.

Then a man in a black T-shirt is shown kicking a male on the floor before he is punched in the face by another man in a grey jumper.

A number of people can be heard trying to calm the situation down after the man is knocked down by the punch. As it calms down the partially clothed male can still be seen being restrained on the floor.

Sven Dav, 33, had been enjoying a drink in the premises on Friday night and said it was rumoured the fight had started over a game of pool.

He said: “It was discussed that was what the fight was about but surely not.

“The whole thing went on for about two minutes or so.

“I was pretty shocked for this to be happening in the Nether Inn, I’ve never seen that in there before.

“Other pubs, yes, but not the Nether, there must have been 10 guys involved.

“It was all over in less than two minutes or so.

“After what had happened we left the pub shortly after the incident.”

A spokesman for the Nether Inn insisted it was an “isolated incident”.

He said: “We are generally very well policed with both our management team and security team

“The incident was dealt with quickly and there are no ongoing police concerns.

“There was a police presence outside of the venue, however, that was just to disperse the parties that were involved.

“To our knowledge there were no major injuries or arrests made on the night.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said they had no calls in relation to the dispute within the premises.