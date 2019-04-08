VIDEO: Shock as car catches fire on busy Dundee street

Dozens of folk looked on in shock as a car caught fire on a busy Dundee street.

Footage at the top of this article shows flames engulfing the vehicle in Lochee High Street on Saturday at around 11am.

Three police cars and two fire engines were on the scene.

Kym Ramsay, who captured footage of the fire on her phone, said: “The car was only smoking at first, then it stared going the way it shows on the pictures.

“There were about 30 people standing watching. I thought the car was going to blow up completely.”

© Kym Ramsay

A police spokesman said the fire was caused by a mechanical fault. Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze.

“We just kept the road clear until it was recovered,” he said.