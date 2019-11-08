VIDEO: Shock and disgust as woman finds a dozen needles outside Dundee school

A support worker was shocked to discover more than a dozen used drug needles left dumped beside a city school.

Taylor McMurchie, 21, said that she was walking to work in St Mary’s close to Craigowl Primary School when she made the horrifying discovery on Thursday lunchtime.

The needles were cleared by the council, but Taylor said she was still concerned at what might have happened had she not flagged it.

Taylor, a community care and support worker, said: “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“”What was very concerning was that this was right beside Craigowl Primary School.”

“Any children walking to school could easily have just picked this stuff up. There were also dog walkers and other people walking past.

“This could have been so dangerous. I dread to think what might have happened if any children had touched the needles.”

Fearing the worst, Taylor called the council who arrived swiftly to remove the items and clear the scene up.

She added: “The men were so nice and came so quick and thanked me for waiting.

“I don’t have a bad word to say about how the council responded to this situation.

“However to find things like this just lying about our streets needs to stop.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “The Dundee Community Safety Partnership has a drugs-related litter group to deal with the problem of used needles and other drugs waste inappropriately disposed of.

“It works to reduce the amount of needle litter by identifying problem areas through reports received about discarded needles.

“These areas are then targeted to raise awareness and identify the people responsible so they can be educated on the best way to dispose of their needles safely.

“No one should attempt to lift a discarded needle themselves.

“A single point of contact phone number can be used 24 hours a day for a rapid response to remove the potential danger. It is 01382 433 063.”