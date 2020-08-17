Video: Senior Dundee councillors say ‘lives are more important’ when it comes to economic damage from Covid-19

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander believes there can be no “quick fix” to save the recession-hit economy – and insists protecting lives is more important.

The UK has fallen into recession for the first time in 11 years following months of turmoil during the corornavirus lockdown.

But Mr Alexander is adamant we must continue to err on the side of caution and make every decision based on the scientific guidance.

Although understanding of the frustrations for some businesses – like gyms – who remain closed, Mr Alexander said:“Ultimately this is still a virus that we don’t know everything about, there is no vaccine in place, there’s still a lot research going on.

“I understand the narrative here about outweighing the economic needs to the social needs and the health needs, but, ultimately, people have paid with their lives.

“So, if we’re talking about permanent damage, that’s fairly permanent, and that’s a long-lasting impact, not only on those direct families, but also a wider cohort of people.

“We’re talking about over 100 people who have lost their lives in Dundee, specifically.

“That’s 100 people who might have been here, otherwise, if it hadn’t been for this virus.

“I will continue to be cautious until such time as I’m advised by medical and scientific experts that there is no need to be that cautious.

“Because, as I say, the ultimate price that people will pay is with their lives.”

Mr Alexander said that the council was doing “as much as it can” to support businesses in the city and wider Tayside region.

He added: “We’ve got to do as much as we can to sustain the level of employment in the city, and then hopefully continue to work on growing employment in the city – although I don’t think that’s necessarily going to happen in the next few months.

“So, there’s a huge body of work going on in the background, and at this point in time I think we’re getting the balance right.

“I would much rather be cautious than be over-confident and having people pay with their lives.”

Stewart Hunter, the council’s convener of children and families services, said: “We still don’t know, even when people survive and seem to come back to normality, we still don’t know what the long-term effects this virus is having on their bodies.

“There is some research showing that there could be some damage, and we don’t know that yet, so I think we need to be just a little bit cautious, because we’re still in an unknown territory here.

“In terms of schools, our priority is always going to be the safety of pupils and staff.

“We’re not going to gamble with that. I hope we don’t get to this stage, but if we have to take the decision to close a school or schools, then we’ll take that if that’s what’s best for the public health of the people who attend that school – both pupils and staff – and their families, and their communities.

“We’re not going to take any risks with this, and I think the vast majority of people get that, and actually appreciate that that’s the stance we’ve taken.”