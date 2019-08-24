Video: See the proposed plans for the long-anticipated Monifieth Community Centre

Plans have been submitted to Angus Council for the development of the long-anticipated Monifieth Community Centre.

The proposed centre, which would be situated on Riverview Drive, is being driven forward by the Monifieth Community Resource Group.

Group chairman Jean Lee said: “This project has been going on for 10 years. This is the first time we have reached the planning stage.”

Plans submitted to the council show a purpose-built structure with flexible inside space, as well as a cafe that will have internal and external covered seating.

© DC Thomson

There will also be three on-site offices as well as parking provision for 15 vehicles, four of those spaces will be reserved for blue-badge holders. The group has bankrolled the project via donations, after a funding bid from the Big Lottery Fund for £1 million was turned down.

The group has so far raised £650,000 of its £1m target and hopes to raise the rest of the cash from high-value donations and local events.

Jean said: “In addition to finding generous donors we’re hoping to do lots of community fundraising.

“We’re sure the people of Monifieth will get behind us so we can open a community centre that is available to everyone.”

© Supplied

The group is only planning to restart its fundraising drive if and when the proposals successfully make it through the planning process.

Currently the only facility in Monifieth for community use is a portacabin that the group managed to save from the scrapheap.

Jean says the need for the centre is so great that the waiting list to use that space is almost double its capacity. The new space has been designed so there is space for everyone.

Jean added: “The centre will have space to accommodate all the different groups that want to run. There will be extra spaces available for new groups who want to do something different.

“We hope to run community events like gigs and film screenings. We also hope to run a lunch club to help get the different age groups that call Monifieth home mixing together.”

Planners have until Sunday October 13 to decide whether to approve planning permission for the community centre.

Information on how to donate to the centre’s fundraising drive will be on the group Facebook page in due course.