VIDEO: See Strathallan School’s virtual Burns Supper celebrating the Bard around the world

A Perthshire school’s virtual Burns Supper has been toasted by hundreds around the world.

Strathallan School’s annual celebration of the Bard went ahead despite the pandemic, with pupils and teachers providing piping, poetry and prose online.

And its YouTube video has proved a hit with more than just the families it was intended for, with around 2,000 views from as far afield as Saudi Arabia, Canada and Germany.

Aileen Wilson, the school’s alumni and external relations manager, said: “We’ve been toasting Robbie Burns at Strathallan for as long as I can remember so we couldn’t imagine not having a Burns Night.

“Taking it online this year has allowed us to continue a significant tradition for the school but it has also meant we could include more amazing performances and share the wonderful talent of our pupils and staff with anyone who wants to celebrate Burns.”