Video: See inside the luminarium lighting up Dundee’s City Square

A giant sensory maze has been unveiled in Dundee city centre as part of a popular summer festival.

The 182ft by 105ft luminarium has been set up outside Caird Hall as the Dundee Summer Streets Festival returns for 2019.

Made up of 12 “outer domes” the miracoco luminarium, created by Architects of Air, is inspired by the Lotus Temple in Delhi and seeks to create a calming and sensory experience for people of all ages.

Construction of the inflatable dome, which has an 80-person capacity, began on Wednesday with the finishing touches made yesterday morning before its opening to the public this weekend.

A small team based in Nottingham took around four to six weeks to create the structures, which are made, stitched and glued by hand.

Ashley Moran Nunn, luminarium manager, said: “We have been creating these luminariums since the early 90s.

“We’ve toured over 30 countries around the world. The reaction is always the same – wonder and awe.

“It’s very much a calming experience for people and their families.

“They are fully wheelchair accessible. It’s for everybody. We’ve had babies as young as two days old and people as old as 100.”

Claire Dow, principal events officer for Dundee City Council, said: “The streets festival is all about making Dundee vibrant, exciting and fun throughout the holidays.

“City Square tends to be the highlight so we were looking for something that had spectacle and colour and was a bit different.

“The luminarium ticks all those boxes and it’s so exciting because you can’t tell from the outside how magical it is on the inside.

“I met the people who designed them at an event in Milton Keynes and had been in one in Edinburgh so I knew exactly what it was.

“I was encouraged because there were other people in the city who knew their work and were very supportive of bringing it to the city.

“At the end of last summer I knew that we wanted it, but we couldn’t afford it.

“We needed to raise all the sponsorship.

“In the scheme of events like this it is very reasonable but, as a council, we have to work in partnership.

“The local businesses have been amazing. They’ve got right behind it and have been brilliant at supporting it. That partnership that helped to make it happen is particularly special because we won’t do things by ourselves these days,” she added.

Ticket sales for the luminarium have been “phenomenal” so far, with all of the attraction’s pre-booked time slot tickets already sold out.

However, there are still a number of tickets available to be purchased on the day, although you will be expected to queue.

The festival is sponsored by the Overgate Shopping Centre, as well as game developer Ninja Kiwi, Insights Learning and Development and Unesco City of Design.

An immersive, mesmerising experience

Being invited to experience the “sensory bliss” and “subtle landscape” of the miracoco luminarium was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

Looking at the inflatable structure from the outside, it’s impossible to imagine just how calm you will feel when you step inside.

The incredible use of colour and lighting, combined with the gentle, soothing music, make for an immersive and mesmerising space.

You’re asked to remove your shoes before you enter the giant dome which, despite seeming odd at first, made me feel immediately relaxed once I’d stepped inside and started to wander.

There are cavernous domes and kaleidoscopic tunnels shooting off in different directions, making it difficult to try and think about which part of City Square you could be walking in at that moment. The colours are vibrant and luminescent, but no photograph or video is quite able to encapsulate how ethereal this space is to stand in.

Luminarium manager Ashley Moran Nunn tells me that the structure has been used for a variety of events, including yoga sessions.

And, with the sense of serenity that it offers, it’s easy to picture this as the perfect environment for participating in an exercise like that.

There’s also no limit to the amount of time you can spend there either. It took me around 45 minutes to fully explore before I felt ready to leave.

Others might be inclined to spend even more time there as it’s the ideal place for quiet contemplation.

The weather was bright and warm when I visited, but on darker days with different lighting, I can imagine the atmosphere inside is altered.

The beauty of the luminarium is that every single person’s experience is a very personal and unique one.

What I took from the visit, and how I felt as I was walking around, isn’t necessarily what someone else might feel.

As I stepped outside, I found it hard to put into words why I enjoyed my time in there so much.

I just know I did.

I cannot recommend taking a trip here, if you have the chance, highly enough. The entire experience is transformative for its audiences. Most importantly, it’s welcoming to people of all ages, abilities and cultures.

This is a great addition to Dundee city centre – even if it is only for the weekend.