Dundee’s newest hotel is set for its grand opening next month.

The four-star Hampton by Hilton, beside the West Port roundabout, will have 105 guest rooms as well as a bar area and gym.

Unique decor and furnishings from local artists will line the lobby area, while guests and the public will be able to enjoy food from the gourmet restaurant.

Each bedroom is fitted with sound-resistant windows so guests won’t be disturbed by the busy road outside.

The hotel was scheduled to open last year, however the hotel’s director of sales Derek Miller explained that this was down to making improvements to the original plans for the eatery.

He said: “The restaurant was going to be much smaller, but then it was decided that if we’re going to have a restaurant, we should do it properly and make an impact.

“So now it is much bigger and bolder, the idea being that it will be a destination rather than just an add-on to the hotel.”