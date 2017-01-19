VIDEO: See inside Dundee restaurant on the day it reopens

A popular Dundee eatery has opened its doors to the Tele ahead of its relaunch today.

The 172 at the Caird on Nethergate closed suddenly before Christmas but owner Cosmo Molinaro says the eatery will be much improved when it returns today.

We had a sneek peak at what diners can expect.

Cosmo said: “The restaurant has been moved downstairs next to the bar, where you’ll now be able to get bar meals throughout the day.

“The piano bar will be moved up the stairs, so has the function suite.

“It’s really just a more relaxed layout now and there will be a better atmosphere.”

Today’s customers will be treated to a glass of Prosecco or a soft drink on the house.