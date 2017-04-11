VIDEO: See if you can figure out what this Irish farmer is saying

An Irish farmer has gone viral after giving a TV interview – but nobody can understand what he’s saying.

Mikey Joe O’Shea was making an appeal on Ireland’s RTE News on Sunday after some of his sheep were stolen in Mount Brandon, County Kerry, Ireland.

The presenter had given the viewers the back story but when it came to the farmer’s interview most people were left confused, even the Irish viewers.

Luckily for us the other farmer who had his sheep stolen, Richie Griffin, was easier to understand.

It turned out the farmers were offering €2,000 to anyone who had information that lead to them finding their 60 stolen sheep.

The report has been viewed over 223,000 times on Facebook and shared by close to 9,000 people all because of the farmers’ accents.

“These lads live no more than 30km from my home in Tralee and I’d need an interpreter to understand them!” one man commented on Facebook.