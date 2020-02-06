Video: Section of Marketgait sealed off after collision involving police car

An area of the Marketgait has been sealed off after a police estate car and a motorist collided.

One lane has been temporarily sealed off this morning while police deal with the incident.

A commuter on his way to work told the Tele: “I was literally just walking into work around 10.30 and saw the police car and the other vehicle at the junction.

“The police car has been badly damaged at the drivers side.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers are dealing with a two-vehicle, non injury road traffic crash at West Marketgait, Dundee.

“It took place at around 10.18am today.”

It is understood that no one has been injured.