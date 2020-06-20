Saturday, June 20th 2020 Show Links
Video: ‘Scuffle’ seen between officers and anti-racism demonstrators in Glasgow, as police invoke law allowing them further search powers

by Steven Rae
June 20, 2020, 3:18 pm Updated: June 20, 2020, 3:23 pm
Police have invoked a power allowing them to search any person or vehicle in Glasgow, due to an anti-racism rally in the city.

Hundreds of people have attended the event in Glasgow city centre, despite police appeals to stay away due to the lockdown restrictions.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf, Glasgow City council and Police Scotland called on the public not to gather for the Say No To Racism demonstration.

Clashes have broken out in recent weeks, with violent scenes from a far-right group on Wednesday, resulting in a heavy police presence in George Square today.

One video shared by a Twitter user appeared to show a “scuffle” as police dealt with the large crowd of anti-racism campaigners.

Around 50 loyalists were being kept apart from the demonstration by officers.

CS Alan Murray, policing lead, said: “We identified a group as football risk supporters, who we believed posed a threat to public safety. We spoke with this group and, at their request, escorted them to the Gallowgate area of the city where they dispersed.”

