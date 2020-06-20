Video: ‘Scuffle’ seen between officers and anti-racism demonstrators in Glasgow, as police invoke law allowing them further search powers

Police have invoked a power allowing them to search any person or vehicle in Glasgow, due to an anti-racism rally in the city.

Hundreds of people have attended the event in Glasgow city centre, despite police appeals to stay away due to the lockdown restrictions.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf, Glasgow City council and Police Scotland called on the public not to gather for the Say No To Racism demonstration.

In relation to protests in #George Square today Police Scotland has imposed an Order under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994. This allows police to search any individual or vehicle within the Greater Glasgow area until 23:59 tonight. — Police Scotland (@policescotland) June 20, 2020

Clashes have broken out in recent weeks, with violent scenes from a far-right group on Wednesday, resulting in a heavy police presence in George Square today.

One video shared by a Twitter user appeared to show a “scuffle” as police dealt with the large crowd of anti-racism campaigners.

Scuffle as police kettle anti racism protesters in George Square pic.twitter.com/XRs4hArGIK — Eoghan Macguire (@EoghanMacguire) June 20, 2020

Around 50 loyalists were being kept apart from the demonstration by officers.

CS Alan Murray, policing lead, said: “We identified a group as football risk supporters, who we believed posed a threat to public safety. We spoke with this group and, at their request, escorted them to the Gallowgate area of the city where they dispersed.”