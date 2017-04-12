VIDEO: Scottish teen dangles from a crane more than 100m above ground ‘for self-satisfaction’

A teenage climber dangled more than a hundred feet above ground from a crane being used in the construction of a bypass in Scotland.

Elvis Bodganovs and Robbie Borthwick filmed themselves breaking into the site at Milltimber and scaling to the top of a giant machine used on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

The sheer drop below the pair is emphasised by cars travelling on the nearby A93 looking tiny in the distance.

In the footage Elvis can be seen walking along the sheer edge before lowering himself down so that his feet are swinging in mid air while Mr Borthwick captures his death-defying stunt on camera.

At one point he swings from the structure supported only by his fingertips on his right hand.

Elvis, dressed in a blue top and beige trousers and carrying a backpack, is seen with a pair of headphones in his ears as he clutches onto bars at the top of the machine.

He is shown waving his left hand into the sky as he carries out the stunts on the structure.

The pair upload their videos to their Freedom Movement website and they also have channels on You Tube.

The Evening Express quotes Elvis as saying that one-handed hand stands are among his best moves and monuments are his favourite targets.

Indeed, the pair were also spotted on the arch above the St. Nicholas Cemetery on Union Street where Elvis performed a handstand while Robbie, 19, from Cove, clung from the edge.

The Press and Journal quoted Elvis as saying he was not worried about being contacted by the police and said he did these activities for “self-satisfaction.”

“This stuff isn’t done for publicity, fame or anything like that,” he said.

The 18-year-old from Peterhead added: “It’s about the sense of achievement and the development of fear.

“I do it purely for self-satisfaction.

“I would extremely urge others not to copy myself or Robbie.

“Everything has a risk, and people need to be smart enough to know them.

“People won’t bother doing stuff like this unless they’re confident, and have the training in it.

“If we do get spoken to it will only be that, spoken to.

“Police don’t tend to waste time on a bunch of athletes, which is lucky for us.”

Martin Greig, the chairman of the Aberdeen Community Safety Partnership, urged officers to take action against the individuals.

He told The Press And Journal: “These activities are extremely foolish and irresponsible.

“It is appalling that buildings and property have been broken into and misused by these individuals.

“This misbehaviour is dangerous and unacceptable.

“With these self-promoting activities it is possible that other people could look to copy them.

“There is a potential for damage to the properties and I would call on the police to take action against these individuals before others take foolish risks.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We are aware that two individuals gained access to the project site, outside of working hours, breaching the strict security measures that the contractor has in place.

“The contractor is reviewing its security measures to understand if further safeguards can be installed where individuals choose not to observe the clear signage and site boundaries.

“Health and safety is paramount to Transport Scotland and Aberdeen Roads Limited, the contractor for the project.

“We strongly encourage all individuals not to enter the project site for their own safety and that of the workers.”

Last night police said they were unable to comment on the matter.