A non-league team on the west coast of Scotland may have set a new record by scoring the fastest goal ever.

Maryhill FC bagged a goal in just over two seconds – unofficially clocked at 2.1 seconds – with Gavin Stokes sending the ball flying into the top corner straight from kick off.

It’s fair to say the Clydebank manager’s team talk went straight out of the window.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nawaf Al Abed of Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia is widely credited with scoring the fastest goal ever, at two seconds on the dot and again straight from kick off, although that was never officially confirmed.

Another contender is Vuk Bakic of Serbia’s FK Dorcol, whose goal from kick off was timed at 2.2 seconds.

But the goal, scored in the West of Scotland Super League First Division, is significantly faster than anything scored in the Scottish top division – with Kris Boyd’s 10-second goal earlier this season blown out of the water.

0. GOAL. Well, that escalated quickly. Straight from kick off, Maryhill shoot and score – wow. (1-0). #bankies — Clydebank FC (@clydebankfc) April 8, 2017

Clydebank went on to lose the match 3-0, but that did not stop them sharing the footage on Twitter with a warning to their fans.

We wonder if we will be seeing anyone try this in the top leagues any time soon? Charlie Adam, anyone?