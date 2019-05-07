VIDEO: Scots sensation Lewis Capaldi announces north-east gig as part of UK arena tour

Rising star Lewis Capaldi is heading for Aberdeen after his UK arena tour sold out within 10 minutes of going on sale.

The Scottish singer-songwriter – who spent seven weeks at the top of the singles chart with Someone You Loved – has added The Event Complex Aberdeen to his tour, performing there next year on Sunday March 15.

And venue bosses expect tickets to be snapped up when they go on sale on Friday.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at The Event Complex Aberdeen, said: “We’re so pleased to be welcoming Lewis Capaldi to Aberdeen at such a high point in his career.

“It’s fantastic to be able to bring a Scottish success to Aberdeen, he’s one of the hottest acts in the UK today and we’re sure he’ll be well received by all on his debut Aberdeen arena performance.”

The Bathgate-born musician was stunned when the original dates for his arena tour sold out last month, shifting 77,000 tickets in just 10 minutes.

On hearing the news, he tweeted: “We sold out the entire UK and Ireland arena tour in minutes. Have no words at all. So far beyond any dream. Thank u all.”

His arena gigs are on the back of his debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, about the ups and downs of growing up.

It includes hit singles Grace, Bruises and Someone You Loved.

