VIDEO: Scots police chief warns of ‘uncertainty and anxiety’ amid Covid-19 chaos

Scotland’s most senior police officer has warned that there will be “uncertainty and anxiety” over the coming months as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

With two people in Scotland now confirmed to have died from the virus, many businesses, colleges and universities have closed, and mass gatherings including sporting events cancelled.

However, there has been no imposed closures of schools by the Scottish or UK governments at this stage.

Police Scotland’s Chief Constable, Iain Livingstone, said: “The coming weeks and months will be demanding and there will be significant additional duties that we are required to discharge during this critical period.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“I recognise uncertainty and anxiety will exist as we meet the challenges that arise. However, I am confident that by working together we can continue to provide a first class policing response to keep our fellow citizens safe.

The outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) presents an unprecedented and dynamic set of challenges and, to support health professionals and maximise public safety, our policing response is crucial.Chief Constable Iain Livingstone says: "The coming weeks and months will be demanding and there will be significant additional duties that we are required to discharge during this critical period."I recognise uncertainty and anxiety will exist as we meet the challenges that arise. However, I am confident that by working together we can continue to provide a first class policing response to keep our fellow citizens safe. "The officers and staff of Police Scotland are a credit to the country and I know that they will keep public service at the heart of all that they do." Posted by Tayside Police Division on Tuesday, 17 March 2020

“The officers and staff of Police Scotland are a credit to the country and I know that they will keep public service at the heart of all that they do.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people not to visit pubs, restaurants and other public places unnecessarily to try and stop the spread of Covid-19.

The Royal Highland Show, expected to bring 200,000 visitors to Ingliston, near Edinburgh, is one of the latest events to be called off.

And, football fans were left dismayed today when Uefa announced that Euro 2020 will now be held next year instead.

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: