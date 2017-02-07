Concerns have been raised that a local beauty spot was being “ruined” by rubbish.

Woodland close to the Panmure Testimonial in Monikie has been tarnished with vast amounts of waste across an area of roughly 400 feet.

The entrance to the site was littered with a sofa, a mattress, piles of miscellaneous waste.

Further into the entrance, a disused Renault van had fallen into disrepair, its engine block ripped from the chassis and the bodywork tarnished with artwork.

Up a small hill, a clearing in the trees hosted an old trampoline, numerous plastic boxes, disused hen houses and a van with advertising clearly visible on the side.

One local, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s been going on for years and the mess has just been accumulating, building and building.

“This was a nice spot and it has been ruined.

“I’ve walked here for years and this is the worst I’ve seen it.”

Another local man, who declined to be named, said: “It’s been going on for a fair number of years. What’s more tragic is that it’s ruined the area.”

“We used to go up a lot — it was a great place and it’s just not now.

“It used to be beautiful. The council has to be made aware of this.”

Councillor Bill Bowles, who represents the Carnoustie and District ward, said: “It is something we expected with the charges for uplifting waste.

“It’s become a habit for people trying to avoid that.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable.”

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “We will be investigating this matter now it has been brought to our attention.

“Where incidents of fly-tipping on private ground are reported to us we will try to find the culprit if possible.

“But it is the landowner that is responsible for clearing away any fly-tipping.

“Angus does not suffer the levels of fly-tipping that other parts of the country experience, but we are not immune to such behaviour.

“Fly-tipping can be dangerous, harm the environment and can prove costly to clear.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the council.