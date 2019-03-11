VIDEO: Ronnie O’Sullivan makes snooker history as he notches up 1,000 centuries

Ronnie O’Sullivan became the first snooker player to reach 1,000 career centuries as he beat Neil Robertson in the Players Championship final last night.

The five-time world champion went into the match needing three more centuries to reach 1,000.

He made two in taking a 7-2 lead at the end of the first session in Preston and achieved the landmark with a 134 to retain his title.

Stephen Hendry, who made 775 before retiring in 2012, and John Higgins, who has made 745, are the only others to pass 700.

Ever the showman, the 43-year-old switched his cue to his left hand before rolling in the red to reach the milestone.

The crowd at the Preston Guild Hall were hugely celebratory as the clinching red, and break, were completed.

Opponent Robertson congratulated O’Sullivan at length at the end of the match, with the two sharing a touching moment as he put his arm around the Rocket with a huge smile on his face, to say well done.

It is the 37-year-old Australian who is currently in fourth place, with 621 career centuries.