Video: Ronnie O’Sullivan attempts 147 break at Arbroath snooker club Shotz

Arbroath went snooker-loopy this weekend, as five-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan appeared at a local club.

Widely regarded as the most naturally gifted player of all-time, “The Rocket” didn’t disappoint, knocking in astonishing shots and hitting century breaks at Shotz.

Some lucky members of the public played frames against Ronnie, but no one managed an upset win.

O’Sullivan wasn’t the only snooker legend to appear either.

Compering for the night was former professional John Virgo, perhaps best-known for presenting the BBC show Big Break, and his punditry for the BBC’s snooker coverage.

O’Sullivan, 43, netted three centuries and produced a clearance of 79 on Friday.

In one frame he was on for a maximum 147 break, which created a buzz in the room as 150 spectators rooted for O’Sullivan.

The video above this article shows the tension rising with the Essex-born star on 49, having potted seven reds and six blacks.

O’Sullivan holds the record for the most maximum breaks in professional competition, with 15.

He also holds the record for the fastest competitive maximum break of 147, at 5 minutes and 8 seconds, which he achieved at the 1997 World Championship.

Just minutes earlier, O’Sullivan said: “Everyone wants to see a 147. You like a century but a 147 is like the dream of snooker.”

The break continued to 65 but O’Sullivan was forced to take a red at the top of the table that put him onto the pink – rendering a maximum break impossible.

But expectation remained high as O’Sullivan was still on for an exceptional 146 break.

A big roar greeted his century but a miss on the final red left O’Sullivan with a finishing break of 111.

On Saturday, O’Sullivan produced another three centuries. including a break of 142.