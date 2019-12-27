Video: Robots teach kids about animal welfare in Dundee at Scottish SPCA school visits

Robots are providing an innovative way for children to learn how to look after animals.

The Scottish SPCA’s forward-thinking education officer is leading the way in revolutionising the organisation’s approach to educating youngsters on animal welfare.

Gilly Mendes Ferreira and her team have already taken the robotic creatures to 20 Dundee schools, which were received with such success that the charity invested in further technology to make them more relatable.

From January, these educational tools will come complete with faces, which smile or frown based on how the kids think an animal would feel in certain situations.

Gilly, head of education and policy at the Scottish SPCA, said: “Sometimes kids really struggle to understand that animals have feelings, depending on where that child’s grown up.

“They might not know how to read empathy because they weren’t shown it when they were younger, so we help them understand that animals have feelings too and how to recognise them.

“For example cats are really good at telling you how they feel, they will make it quite obvious if they don’t want you to approach them, but dogs are so eager to please and kids can sometimes smother them and that’s when you end up with dog bites.”

During the workshops, children are given imaginary scenarios, such as a cat stuck in a fence, and encouraged to think about how the animal might feel and how they would react if approached.

They are then shown how to use software on a tablet to programme, or code, one of the robotic animals to act in that manner.

Gilly said: “We can’t take real animals into schools as it would be too frightening for them, given the reasons they come to us, so we decided to take on this unique approach, which is more engaging for the kids.”

The Scottish SPCA is currently the only organisation to be using robotics in this way, an idea which was sparked by Gilly’s own family’s love for robots.

She then approached Vienna-based developer, Robo Wunderkind, formed a partnership with the firm and has helped them develop the LCD display screen.

She said: “We’re excited that we have an opportunity to work with companies and great new innovative tools so that we can teach animal welfare in a unique way.

“One day it would be great to have a robot that looks so animal-like and does everything that an animal does, like responding to touch, sound, voice activation and that looks more like an animal.”

The organisation currently has four of the robots – Campbell cat, Rhu rabbit, Oscar Owl and Caitlyn chicken – and covers topics relating to domestic, farm and wild animals.

The overall aim of the school sessions is to encourage responsible animal citizenship, educating pupils of animal’s basic needs and how to look after them properly.

Gilly said: “There are two types of animal cruelty – deliberate or intentional and unintentional through lack of education.

“Often that comes from kids who don’t know things like if you pull a dog’s tail it won’t like it.”

She added that they also encourage children to be their “eyes and ears” and to contact them if they come across an animal which they feel is being mistreated, harmed or in a dangerous situation.