VIDEO: Robots exhibition will be ‘groundbreaking’ say V&A Dundee bosses

Robots will be the main focus of an upcoming exhibition at V&A Dundee.

‘Hello, Robot. Design Between Human and Machine’ will run from November 2 this year until February 9 2020, with tickets available to pre-book from today, Wednesday July 10.

It is a “groundbreaking exhibition challenging our assumptions about robots and investigating how they are shaping the world we live in”, according to museum bosses

Sophie McKinlay, Director of Programme at V&A Dundee, said: “V&A Dundee celebrates the exciting world of design and our 2020 exhibitions continue to highlight a diverse range of disciplines.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

“Hello, Robot is a future-focused show asking big questions about how technology will continue to influence our lives.”

The exhibition is one of three installations which will feature at the £80m museum, alongside one on womens fashion and another celebrating nightclub culture.

Philip Long, director of V&A Dundee, said: “V&A Dundee is developing its role as an international centre for design and we are delighted to be working with colleagues from across the V&A and with institutions internationally to bring the most ambitious exhibitions to Dundee and Scotland.

“We are thrilled to be announcing a future programme – from robotics and prosthetics to the incredibly stylish fashion of Mary Quant and Nicholas Daley and the world of nightclubs – that continues our exploration of the extraordinary diversity of design.”