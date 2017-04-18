VIDEO: Road rage driver slams into man’s brand new car after heated row

Dramatic video footage shows the moment a man slammed his SUV into the side of a brand new car three times.

The incident, which was reported by Asia Wire, followed a row between the pair.

Witnesses said the owner of the brand new Volkswagen Sedan left his car to confront the Hyundai SUV’s owner by the driver window.

The SUV driver lost his temper and tried to ram the other driver, who had apparently only just purchased his VW.

He was filmed ramming the Hyundai completely destroying the bodywork on the left side and even taking out one of its doors.

The clip, filmed on the streets of Suihua City, in north-eastern China, has now been viewed more than 3 million times on Chinese social media.

It ends with the black VW a write-off before the police arrived and arrested both men.