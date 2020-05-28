Video: Residents at Ferry care home treated to a special concert by Dundee performer

Residents and carers at a Broughty Ferry care home had something to sing about this week after they were treated to their very own garden concert by a local performer.

The Ferry House Residential Home drafted in Dundee singer Finlay McKillop to help put on a show in the sun as he treated the residents to a catalogue of classics to get them dancing.

Leeanne Wilkinson, who is a senior care assistant at the home, said: “One of the girls found him on Facebook and messaged him to see if he would come to our garden and perform.

“We left it up to him to decide what he sang and most of it was songs that they could have a dance to.

“There was Elvis and the Proclaimers and Sweet Caroline was played as well, the whole street basically got involved.”

Pre-Covid-19, the home – which has been operating as a private residential home for ladies since 1921 – often get performers to come in and entertain the residents and Leeanne was delighted the staff were able to pull the latest concert off.

“The weather made it as well as they could sit out in the garden whilst keeping to social distancing,” she explained.

💃 Posted by Ferry House Residential Home on Tuesday, 26 May 2020

“Finlay played for an hour which was more than enough time for them all to get up and dance.

“A lot of them were getting tired from dancing towards the end but there were a couple of the residents that we had to tell to sit down because they wanted to keep going.”

The concert offered some light relief to all those at home during what has been a testing time, given the Covid-19 restrictions currently in place.

© Supplied

Leeanne added: “They were all saying what a fantastic day it was, it brightened things up for everyone – including the staff.

“The restrictions might be easing but they won’t for us straight away. Our staff will have to keep isolated and the relatives still won’t be allowed to visit either.”

The home has also posted multiple videos of the residents and staff enjoying the entertainment to their Facebook page and they have since racked up tens of thousands of views.

They have also inundated with well-wishes and kind messages from people who watched the videos online and posted on social media.

The home said: “Thank you again for all the praise the staff have been receiving, we do appreciate it!”