Video: Renewed efforts to find missing pensioner Jack, as search extends into third day

Broughty Ferry residents have rallied to help locate missing pensioner Jack Greenway, as a search operation enters its third day.

Retired teacher Mr Greenway, 77, went missing from his home in the Ferry’s Esplanade, dressed only in his pyjamas, at around 11pm on Saturday.

Since then emergency services, including HM Coastguard, Broughty Ferry Lifeboat and Police Scotland, as well as members of the public, have been carrying out an exhaustive search of the area around Mr Greenway’s home, with efforts continuing this morning.

The former geography teacher at Menzieshill High School was a well-known local environmentalist who spent a lot of time cleaning up the beach at Broughty Ferry.

Since his disappearance police have carried out a meticulous search of the local area within walking distance of his home.

On Monday police continued the search using a specially-trained search and rescue dog to assist.

The dog was taken to Mr Greenway’s home to pick up his scent before heading along the Esplanade.

Meanwhile, police officers carried out door-to-door inquiries and spoke with Mr Greenway’s neighbours, as well as passers-by.

At one point police officers concentrated on a wooded area beside railway arches and the rock gardens towards the end of the Esplanade.

Mr Greenway’s wife and other family members remained inside the family home and were said to be “very distressed”.

Over Sunday and Monday local residents offered to join in the search for Mr Greenway.

Among those was local councillor Craig Duncan who spent time scouring the beach area.

Mr Duncan said: “Everyone is very concerned about Mr Greenway.

“I joined the search on Sunday and went along the beach. I spoke with police officers and suggested places to look.

“Mr Greenway was frequently on the beach and took part in many clean-ups over the years.

“This is a very worrying time for Mr Greenway’s family and my thoughts are with them.”

One woman who lives close by said: “This is a very upsetting time for everyone.

“Mr Greenway is a very popular local man, well-known by very many people.

“He was regularly seen on the beach where he liked to help gather litter and keep the beach tidy.

“Police have spoken to many of his neighbours and we have all being doing as much as we can to help.

“I just wish the police could find him.”

A local dog walker said: “I have been at the beach every day since Mr Greenway went missing.

“Everyone is very concerned abut him. People have been offering to join in searches and do everything possible to try to find Mr Greenway.”

Many people posted their concerns on social media and among them were former pupils of Mr Greenway .

One said: “He was my favourite teacher when I was at school…hope he’s found safe and well.”

Another said: “I hope he’s found safe and well. He was a great teacher when I had him for geography.”

A woman said: “He is such a lovely and lively man. This has saddened and shocked me to hear.

“We both enjoyed walking and I loved listening to his stories. Such a gem of a man and I hope he’s found soon and he’s well. ”

Another woman said she had spoken with Mr Greenway’s family who had expressed their appreciation for everyone’s support and help at this difficult time.

Police are today continuing to appeal for assistance in tracing Mr Greenway.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are continuing our efforts to trace Jack Greenway, 77, who has been reported missing from his home in Broughty Ferry.

“Jack was last seen on Saturday November 7 at 11pm at The Esplanade.

“He is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall with white hair, white beard, of slim build and was last seen possibly wearing dark pyjamas.

“He is local to Broughty Ferry and is a keen walker along the Esplanade and surrounding areas.”

Sergeant Richard Grieve from Longhaugh Police Office said: “The local community in Broughty Ferry have been of great assistance to us in our efforts to trace Mr Greenway, with people checking their sheds and outbuildings, sharing our appeal, and also looking for him when they are out and about.

“While we are very appreciative of this, and we would ask everyone in the Broughty Ferry, Barnhill and Monifieth areas to keep an eye out for him, please do not put yourselves at any risk or enter any dangerous areas.

“If you believe you have seen Mr Greenway since Saturday night or have any other information that could help us find him, please call us on 101. Our reference is incident 0323 of 8th November.”