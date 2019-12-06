Video: Reclaim the Night marchers take to streets of Dundee

Marchers in Dundee took to the streets last night to campaign against sexual violence against women.

The marchers met near the Steeple Church and headed to City Square as part of this year’s Reclaim the Night.

The Dundee march was supported by the city council, Dundee Women’s Aid, support charity Amina, Dundee University and Abertay University.

The night coincides with the 16 Days Campaign, an international call to end violence against women.

Heather Williams, manager at Wrasac, said: “Rape, sexual abuse and exploitation affect far too many people.

© DC Thomson

“There is hardly a week goes by without a story about domestic abuse or sexual violence in the Dundee press.”