VIDEO: Ready, steady, ho! Hundreds turn out for Dundee Santa Dash 2019

The annual Santa Dash took place in Dundee yesterday – with hundreds of joggers taking part.

The event raises money for the Archie Foundation – the official charity of Tayside’s Children’s Hospital – and first took place in 2017.

It has proved so popular it has become an annual event in the city. The dash began in City Square before three laps of the Santa Dash track.

Sarah Johnstone, fundraising manager for The ARCHIE Foundation, said: “It was great to see so many people turn up to support this year’s Santa Dash.

“The event has raised tens of thousands of pounds for the foundation since it was first run in 2017.

“We’re delighted at the support people continue to give the event.”