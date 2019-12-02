Monday, December 2nd 2019 Show Links
VIDEO: Ready, steady, ho! Hundreds turn out for Dundee Santa Dash 2019

by Frances Rougvie
December 2, 2019, 10:30 am

The annual Santa Dash took place in Dundee yesterday – with hundreds of joggers taking part.

David Black, Laura Frame, Susan Black, Katharine Black and Jamie Robinson jump for joy in City Square.

The event raises money for the Archie Foundation – the official charity of Tayside’s Children’s Hospital – and first took place in 2017.

It has proved so popular it has become an annual event in the city. The dash began in City Square before three laps of the Santa Dash track.

Scott and Jane Syme with Lewis McKnight.

Sarah Johnstone, fundraising manager for The ARCHIE Foundation, said: “It was great to see so many people turn up to support this year’s Santa Dash.

The runners get ready to set off.

“The event has raised tens of thousands of pounds for the foundation since it was first run in 2017.

“We’re delighted at the support people continue to give the event.”

Some of the Santas who took part in this year’s dash.

