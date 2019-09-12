Video: Quirky ‘baby yoga’ fitness craze hits Dundee

A quirky exercise class involving both mother and baby is the latest fitness craze to hit Dundee.

From October, baby yoga sessions will be available at various locations across the city.

The Ready Steady Go programme, in partnership with Leisure and Culture Dundee, aims to create a bonding experience between babies and their parents.

© Supplied

The sessions, which are said to improve a parent’s emotional well-being, also help with a baby’s digestion problems and sleeping.

Alison Blake, an early years coach (ages 0-five) at Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “For parents, it’s a way of communicating with your baby and bonding with your baby.

“For babies, it encourages sensory play, hopefully improved sleep and a way of communicating between mother and baby. It can help with depression too.”

Megan Sands, an early years and health and well-being team leader at Leisure & Culture Dundee, said: “I felt there was a lack of baby yoga classes in the city and the benefits can be phenomenal to the baby and mother’s well-being, therefore it was a no-brainer.”

Classes will run on Tuesday mornings and you can book by ringing 01382 436982.

Alternatively, you can email readysteady.go@leisureandculturedundee.com