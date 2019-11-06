Video: Put your team to the test with Tele’s first ever live Tea Time Mini Quiz and new book!

The Evening Telegraph’s Tea Time Mini Quiz has confounded and delighted readers for generations.

For many Dundonians, the challenge of answering six fiendishly tricky general knowledge questions followed by one “missing link” word puzzle has become something of a daily routine.

Now, for the first time ever, we’re challenging the city’s best and brightest to take part in the quiz event of the year – the Tea Time Mini Quiz Live.

And, from today, the first ever Evening Telegraph Tea Time Mini Quiz Book – which will be available to buy on the night of the quiz – goes on sale!

We’re inviting quiz teams from across the city to join us at the Queen’s Hotel on Nethergate on Friday November 22.

The winner will receive a cash prize and a trophy as well as the honour of being Dundee’s official 2019 Quiz Champions.

As a teaser, the Tele’s Matteo Bell and Steven Rae went out and about in Dundee to ask people the questions in yesterday’s Evening Telegraph – with mixed results!

See how they got on in our video below.

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “For years our readers have enjoyed challenging themselves against the famous Tele Tea Time Mini Quiz.

“You never quite know what you will face in what is without doubt one of our most popular daily features.

“We regularly get feedback on whether that day’s quiz was too hard or too easy – and we hope to see some of those readers at the Queen’s Hotel on November 22.”

Contestants can enter up to teams of four people at a cost of £20 a team.

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought from DC Thomson’s Meadowside Office at 2 Albert Square, DD1 1DD.

The event is being held to launch the first ever Evening Telegraph Tea Time Mini Quiz Book – which will be available to buy on the night, and goes on sale today, both in shops in Dundee and in DC Thomson’s Meadowside Office.

We’ve dipped into the newspaper archives to bring together some of the best brainteasers from down the years into one easy to carry volume that’s ideal for the pub, the dinner table or on your travels.

Featuring more than 1,500 questions, each quiz is accompanied with a story from the day it appeared in the paper, so you can take a trip down memory lane as well as exercise your brain.

The Tea Time Mini Quiz Book will be priced at £4.99 – an ideal stocking filler in the run up to Christmas.

It will be available to buy from selected vendors and newsagents across the city from tomorrow

Dave added: “As proud editor of the fantastic newspaper that is the Evening Telegraph, one of the great joys comes in knowing that every day hundreds of locals enjoy a quick work-out of the little grey cells.

“From pals calling out the questions to one another in their local pub, to workers testing their knowledge during the office tea break, it is great to know that so many people enjoy just a few minutes immersed in the mini quiz.

“Rest assured that in our own workplace the ritual of taking on the mini quiz is as much a part of daily life now as it has ever been – and no, the sub-editors who set the questions each day are not allowed to take part!

“Now, to celebrate the feature, we have gathered together hundreds of questions to make up this indispensable volume of trivia.

“The quizzes may be mini, but there should be plenty to keep even the most ardent of trivia fans happy for hours on end.”