Video: Public invited to take part in this year’s Santa Dash through streets of Dundee

A ho-ho-whole lot of runners are expected to take part in this year’s Santa Dash.

For the past two years, hundreds of people have taken to the streets dressed as Father Christmas and raised thousands of pounds for charity.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday December 1 and all funds raised will go to the Archie Foundation, the official charity of Tayside’s Children’s Hospital.

Sarah Johnston, fundraising manager at the charity, said: “The Santa Dash is such a fun event and we are once again looking forward to seeing the city centre flooded with red Santa suits. It really is quite a spectacle.

“We’d like to thank Leisure and Culture Dundee for again hosting this hugely popular event and donating the proceeds to Archie.

“It would be fantastic to see as many people as possible taking up the early bird offer of 20% off entry before October 20.

“Once signed up, participants can do their own fundraising on Virgin Money.

“Whether they can raise £50 or £500, it will really help make the difference for sick children in Tayside.”

Garry Smith, events manager at Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “The earlier everyone signs up, the more we can make for the Archie Foundation.

“Sign-ups are now really easy via Eventbrite or in person at Dundee Ice Arena, Olympia and Central Library.

“Christmas is a fantastic time of year and the sight of so many Santas in the city centre is sure to put everyone in the festive spirit.

“Whether running or walking, we encourage everyone to get involved in such a worthwhile cause for sick children in Dundee and Tayside. It really is going to be a very special day.”

The event will start and finish at City Square, and participants can sign up for either 2km or 4km distances.