Inquiries into a devastating fire at a Dundee community centre will continue today.

Emergency services were called to the Mill o’ Mains Community Pavilion on Sunday evening with the blaze leaving the building in ruin.

Firefighters remained at the scene until the early hours of this morning after initially being called out just after 8pm.

Flames could be seen soaring from the inferno as smoke, which could be seen from miles around, billowed into the sky.

Locals blamed youths for the fire, but police have yet to confirm if the blaze was lit deliberately.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Spokesman said: “Two pumps attended the fire at the Mill O’ Mains Community Pavilion, and then a third was deployed for water. We received a call at 8.03pm.

“Two appliances from Kingsway Fire Station and one from McAlpine Road were sent.

“The fire was under control by around 11pm, but firefighters remained on the scene until around 1am.”

The spokesman added that a further investigation involving SFRS but led by Police Scotland, would be carried out today.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “At this stage, inquiries are ongoing. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel will be re-attending the scene this morning at some point to try and establish the cause of the fire.”

