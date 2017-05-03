Home » News » VIDEO: Probe into ‘child abduction bid’ ongoing after boy lifted from Asda shopping trolley

VIDEO: Probe into ‘child abduction bid’ ongoing after boy lifted from Asda shopping trolley

By Press Association,

Investigations into an alleged attempted child abduction where a boy was lifted from a supermarket shopping trolley are continuing, police said.

The 18-month-old was sitting in the trolley in an Asda in Kent as his mother stacked groceries onto the checkout, when he was picked up by a woman.

The woman then appeared to walk away with the child in her arms, before being stopped by the concerned mother during the incident at a supermarket in Belvedere on Sunday April 23.

Police said a woman has attended a police station in connection with their investigation, but was not arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “The mother of the child was at the checkout when a female lifted the child out of the shopping trolley and started to walk away with him.

“The mother obviously intervened and grabbed her child back.”

Sign up for our newsletter!
Show Comments

Cancel