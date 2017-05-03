VIDEO: Probe into ‘child abduction bid’ ongoing after boy lifted from Asda shopping trolley

Investigations into an alleged attempted child abduction where a boy was lifted from a supermarket shopping trolley are continuing, police said.

The 18-month-old was sitting in the trolley in an Asda in Kent as his mother stacked groceries onto the checkout, when he was picked up by a woman.

The woman then appeared to walk away with the child in her arms, before being stopped by the concerned mother during the incident at a supermarket in Belvedere on Sunday April 23.

Police said a woman has attended a police station in connection with their investigation, but was not arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “The mother of the child was at the checkout when a female lifted the child out of the shopping trolley and started to walk away with him.

“The mother obviously intervened and grabbed her child back.”