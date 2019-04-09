VIDEO: Pop stars 5ive appear at bingo hall in Dundee

One of the 1990s’ top British boy bands has appeared in Dundee — at the bingo in Douglas.

5ive appeared for a live performance at Mecca Dundee Douglasfield.

Ritchie Neville, Sean Conlon and Scott Robinson were in town on Friday April 5.

5ive split in 2001 but reformed with three members in 2012. Their best known songs include Keep on Movin’ When the Lights Go Out and Everybody Get Up.

View behind the scenes of the gig and some of the performance in a video by YouTuber Jag Betty, below.

James Watson, general manager at Mecca Dundee Douglasfield, said before the appearence: “We are so excited to watch 5ive perform here.

“We’re expecting a fantastic evening with hundreds of fans dancing along and playing bingo at the same time.”