VIDEO: ‘Poltergeist caught terrorising a young girl’

A ‘poltergeist was caught terrorising a young girl’ as she played in her home before it ‘made the room shake’ from underneath her.

Eerie home security footage shows a haunted doll twisting its head from side to side before objects fly across the room.

The girl’s father set up the camera after he says she complained of something bothering her.

In the first clip the youngster is seen happily playing with her toys on the floor as a doll in the corner of the room suddenly moves its head to the side.

She remains completely oblivious to what’s going on as it then moves its head to the other side.

In the second clip, she is seen drawing a piece of paper in the living room.

Pieces of paper begin flying into the air, sending her fleeing out the room in terror just before other objects on the table appear to be knocked onto the ground.

The table then screeches across the floor of the empty room – as if it’s being pushed by an invisible force.

The footage has been viewed more than 5million times since being posted on Spanish language page La Otra Dimensión , which is dedicated to the supernatural world and horror stories.

Some have dismissed it as fake, but Julio Cesar Alvarez Perez defended the legitimacy of the clip, writing: “To all (those who) say this is fake, I would like to see your face if any of this happened to you or worse – your daughter.”