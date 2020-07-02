Video: Police with battering ram carry out drugs raid at Dundee flat

Police descended onto a city street and burst their way into a flat believing there may have been drugs stored inside.

Witnesses saw four police vehicles pull up in Tannadice Street, before officers forced their way into the property with a battering ram.

A spokeswoman said today that inquires were ongoing into the matter.

One nearby neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “I saw two police vans coming up the road and turning into Tannadice Street, and then another van and a car.

“I went up for a look to see what was going on and by that time an ambulance had parked up.

“Then, another ambulance appeared. I wondered what was going for that amount of vehicles to be there so early in the morning, especially two ambulances.

“I never saw anyone being taken out of the block of flats but there were police and paramedics coming and going for the couple of minutes I was there.

“It’s not the sort of thing you want to see at 11am, but unfortunately it’s getting more and more common to see the police in this area.”

© DC Thomson

Another woman said: “I came out of the shop on Arklay Street and walked down and that’s when I noticed all the police.

“They got out of the van with protective gear on and two of them had a battering ram.

“Then an ambulance came whizzing up and parked and two paramedics got out and went into the same close.

“There are a lot of drug problems in this area. You see and hear people at all times of the night shouting up at windows and acting suspiciously. Hopefully this was the police getting to grips with some of it.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers in Dundee were carrying out searches under warrant at a property on Tannadice Street, in relation to potential drugs offences.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

The raid comes just a day after police seized a haul of drugs in Lochee.

Officers stopped a vehicle on South Road on Tuesday and found more than £1,200 of crack cocaine, along with a quantity of tablets.

© Google

One person was arrested, charged and remanded in custody, and was due to appear at court in relation to being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.