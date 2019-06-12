VIDEO: Police warn kids could die in fire-hit derelict hospital on outskirts of Dundee

Police have warned people of the dangers of entering a hospital on the outskirts of Dundee, which has been targeted by fire-raisers.

PC Spence warned of the dangers, including damaged walls, ceilings and walls, which could lead to serious injury or death.

The most recent blaze at the former Strathmartine Hospital broke out on Friday June 7.

At its height 30 firefighters battled the inferno in the building, which sits within the Angus Council area, close to the Kirkton housing estate.

STRATHMARTINE HOSPITAL Following another dangerous incident at the derelict Strathmartine Hospital near Dundee, PC Spence has a message for any would-be explorers. #keepout pic.twitter.com/fN99j5jswP — TaysidePolice (@TaysidePolice) June 12, 2019

Crews from Balmossie, Macalpine Road, the Kingsway and Blackness Road were all called to the scene on Friday evening.

Residents reporting flames shooting through the roof of one of the buildings, with firefighters spending almost five hours tackling the blaze.

There were no reports of anybody in the building at the time.

The SFRS returned on Saturday morning to extinguish any hidden hot pockets.

Police Scotland have said enquiries into Friday’s fire were continuing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101.

More than 200 new homes are planned for land at the former hospital, alongside redevelopment of the main building and the creation of other community facilities.