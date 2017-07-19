Police were forced to call out a tow truck after a man allegedly stole a set of their van keys outside a city centre pub.

Officers were called to the Trades House Bar in Nethergate after reports of a disturbance.

But when they arrested one of the suspects he reportedly managed to steal the keys to the van he was being held in.

With the keys allegedly missing, the van couldn’t be moved — and officers had to call in a recovery vehicle from Ninewells Garage to move it.

It’s understood the keys later turned up and the van could be driven away before it was towed.

One onlooker was outside the bar when three people were put into separate police vehicles.

She said: “A group had been inside the Trades pub before police descended onto the scene.

“I saw a female getting put into the back of one of the vehicles.

“There appeared to be an issue after officers had gone back inside the pub to speak to eyewitnesses —when they returned one of the vehicle’s keys had apparently gone.”

She added: “There were mixed reports as to what exactly had gone on.

“It was hilarious when the tow truck arrived — even some of the police saw the light-hearted side to it.”

Another bystander, who declined to be named, said as many as four police vehicles turned up on the scene at about 9pm on Friday.

He said: “It all seemed to come out of nowhere — a group had been in the pub before it all kicked off outside.

“There were at least four police vehicles and several officers at scene.

“I had been outside having a cigarette when it unfolded and once word got round that the keys had gone the tow truck arrived.

“It was positioned right in front of the police van parked in Union Street with the ramp down ready to uplift the van.

“Officers were still taking statements from door staff while this was unfolding — but the van never went onto the back of truck from what I saw.

“A member of staff from the tow truck company appeared to be looking inside the police vehicle via the passenger side window.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed a 20-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a man — aged 38 — had all been charged in connection with a disturbance at the pub.

She said the 38-year-old man had also been charged with theft.

The case has been referred to the procurator fiscal and is under consideration by prosecutors.