VIDEO: Police to seize motorcycles in operation to catch anti-social Dundee bikers

Police Scotland has received numerous calls over the last few weeks in relation to the anti-social use of motorbikes/scramblers in the north of Dundee.

Members of the public have reported the nuisance up at Clatto, Camperdown, around the former Strathmartine Hospital and surrounding areas.

People in Kirkton also said they were struggling to sleep at nights because of the noise of bikers, said to be mainly youths and young men.

Inspector Kerry Lynch said : “Operation Challenge is under way to target those individuals involved.

“We will be patrolling these areas and other areas to identify and detect those who use these vehicles illegally or in an anti-social manner.

“Those that insist on using their vehicles illegally face prosecution with the potential of incurring fines, driving bans and in certain circumstances, prison sentences.

“Aligned to this, officers will use their powers to seize vehicles which may lead to their destruction.

“I would ask for the continue support of the public, by calling us with descriptions of vehicles, identities of riders, if they area known and places where bikes are kept. These pieces of information are valuable to officers.”

Bikers have been seen tearing up and down Lochee Road, as seen in the video below.

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101.

Alternatively if you have any information about the incidents you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.