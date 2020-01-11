Video: Police seal off section of major Dundee street as negotiators deal with ongoing incident

Police have sealed off an area of Broughty Ferry Road as negotiators deal with an ongoing incident.

An area between the junction of Market Street and Dalkeith Road is blocked off to traffic.

Three police response units are currently at the scene along with an ambulance.

A spokesman for the force said: “Officers responded to reports of concern for a person in the Broughty Ferry Road area of Dundee, at around 3pm. Officers and negotiators are currently at the scene.”

One man said he was shocked to see what was going on.

He added: “Police diverted us down Market Street.

“There was about five police officers that I could see.

“I just hope everyone living in that area is OK.”