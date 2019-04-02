VIDEO: Police scour Dundee streets after gang of 15 kids trash cafe and abuse bus driver

Police are investigating after a gang of about 15 youths charged into a city centre cafe before damaging toilets, threatening customers and setting off a fire extinguisher.

Officers were called to Beans & Berries on Commercial Street just after 3pm yesterday to reports of a disturbance.

Witnesses reported seeing three police vehicles parked outside the dessert and coffee house.

Uday Reddy, manager of Beans & Berries, said repairs to the cafe were likely to be expensive.

He said: “There was a group of 10-15 teenagers here between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

“They went to the toilet and damaged the door.

“They broke the door, broke the lock, set the fire extinguisher off and sprayed the foam everywhere.

“We were really disappointed because the damage will be expensive. It’s not the first time they have done something like this. Several groups of kids come in at the weekend and harass customers.”

One witness said: “There were two police cars in front of the street and a third one on Reform Street to cut off the area and catch the kids.

“It was a group of kids, probably around 10 of them, who came out of the café screaming at passers-by and causing a massive disruption.

“They were just running around shouting and swearing at pretty much everybody.

“They cut off the way of a bus as well and starting swearing at a bus driver, who shouted back at them that they were on CCTV.

“They sent all the customers upstairs and two policemen took statements and walked around the shop to see what was damaged.

“Police were going around the streets talking to people who might have seen the incident for around 40-50 minutes.”

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland were called to a coffee shop on Commercial Street, shortly after 3pm in response to a group of youths causing a disturbance within the shop.

“Details have been noted of vandalisms along with threatening and abusive behaviour, and inquiries are under way.”