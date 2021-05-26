VIDEO: Police rush to Dundee newsagents to deal with incident

Police are currently in attendance at a Dundee newsagents.

A police vehicle rushed to Court Street News & Off Licence at around 10.20am on Wednesday.

Officers were seen inside the shop interviewing two females around ten minutes later.

A resident of the area said: “I came round the corner, then the police just appeared with the sirens on and lights flashing and jumped out of the motor.

“I was waiting to go in the shop but they said no one was to come in.”

Another onlooker said: “I was coming up Court Street and they came flying past me and my wee daughter.

“We weren’t heading up this way but she wanted to see the flashing lights of the police car.”

The shop is on the corner of Court Street and Sandeman Street, not far from Tannadice Park.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.