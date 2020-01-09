Video: Police rule out foul play following major fire at Dundee shops as businesses pick up the pieces

Businesses at a row of shops devastated by fire at the weekend are starting to pick up the pieces after police concluded the blaze was not malicious.

Emergency services convened on the units on Clepington Road, next to the roundabout linking it with Old Glamis Road and Caird Terrace, shortly after 11am on Saturday.

The fire had started in the China China takeaway at the western edge of the row before spreading across the roof of adjacent units including Affertons Funeral Care, the First Class barber shop and the Domestic Appliance House repair shop.

Firefighters took almost five hours to dampen down the flames, after which police cordoned off the site for an investigation to try and identify the cause of the blaze.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Michelle Hunter, 56, is among those counting their blessings.

She owns the Domestic Appliance House along with husband Cameron, 59, who has run his repair business out of the unit for around 25 years.

However, though no one was hurt, there are still question marks hanging over what comes next for the hardware store.

Inside the shop, the roof has collapsed – bringing a ceiling light down with it – there are several vacuum cleaners and other electronics which had been booked in for repair but will now be worthless, having been damaged either by smoke from the fire or water from the fire engines.

Michelle said: “Cameron got a phone call on Saturday just after 11am saying one of the shops in the row was on fire. I immediately thought it would be the Chinese as it’s happened before when it was an Indian.

“We don’t know exactly what happened and the CID came out and have pretty much ruled out any wrongdoing or whatever.

“The main thing is that I don’t think anyone was hurt.”

The previous fire began in the kitchen in 1999, when the shop was called the Palash Indian Carry Out.

Since Saturday’s fire Michelle has been given support by friends and fellow business owners alike.

Andy Middleton, who runs the East Coast Memorials headstone parlour two doors down, has offered her and Cameron a side room to trade from until they know what is happening to their unit.

Michelle added: “It was really good of Andy to offer us space, and we’re hoping we can open again soon – but we are also hoping people will be understanding of what has happened.

“We’ll be happy enough to wait for the insurance payment to come in and to see if the structural engineer says the building is still standing solid.

“I feel for some of the other businesses because they don’t own their units – the owners could just knock them down and that would be it.”

Paul Craigie, funeral director at Affertons, revealed earlier this week there had miraculously been no bodies inside the parlour when the fire struck.

Cremated remains were rescued from the building intact.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called around 11.05am on Saturday, 4 January, 2020 to a report of a fire at a premises on Clepington Road, Dundee.

“A joint investigation was carried out with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the fire is not being treated as suspicious.”