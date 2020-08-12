Video: Police release statement following train crash on Dundee to Aberdeen line which killed three people

Three people are confirmed to have died after a train derailment on the Dundee to Aberdeen line, near Stonehaven.

The driver of the train is believed to be one of the fatalities, following the crash in the Carmont area, with the other two still to be identified, the British Transport Police said today.

Here is the full statement from the British Transport Police on today's deady derailment near Stonehaven that left three people dead and six others hospitalized with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/OuuI4U6d4A — STV News (@STVNews) August 12, 2020

Emergency services have been dealing with the major incident on the railway line between Dundee and Aberdeen, with “serious injuries” reported to other passengers.

It’s understood one of the train carriages is submerged, with a number of people unaccounted for.

These are pictures from Aberdeenshire in Scotland where a train has derailed near Stonehaven pic.twitter.com/M8z1N9qB9o — Chris Chambers (@CapitalChambo) August 12, 2020

Police and ambulance crews were called to the tracks near Stonehaven following a derailment, which took place in the Carmont area, south of Aberdeen, involving a Scotrail HST train set class 43.

It was reported at around 9.45am and was the 6.38am Aberdeen – Glasgow Queen Street service.

Rail industry sources told the PA news agency that the suspected cause of the incident was a landslip.

Network Rail Scotland tweeted earlier: “We are working alongside the emergency services to respond to an incident involving a train near Stonehaven.

“It is too early to confirm the exact nature and severity of the incident and more details will be made available once known.”

The first minister tweeted saying her “deepest condolences” were with the loved ones of those who had died.

My deepest condolences are with the loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident.

I have just been updated by Network Rail and the emergency services on the ongoing operation. My thanks go to them, and my thoughts remain with everyone affected. https://t.co/L73rZTeRFu — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 12, 2020

A police spokesman confirmed officers are at the scene and that the incident has been ongoing since this morning.

One image shared on Twitter showed around 40 emergency service vehicles parked in a field with smoke from the scene billowing in the background.

The Coastguard also confirmed that volunteer teams from Stonehaven, Aberdeen, Montrose and Cruden Bay were called to the scene.

An air ambulance landed in a field near to the incident.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman previously said: “We currently have multiple resources in attendance at a train derailment near Stonehaven, including six ambulances, our Special Operations Response teams, air ambulance, patient transport vehicles and the SCOTSTAR emergency service.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “I am saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are with all of those affected. My thanks to the emergency services at the scene.”

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson tweeted that access to the site of the train derailment has been challenging for emergency services and Network Rail staff.

Access to the site of the train derailment has been challenging for our emergency services and @NetworkRailSCOT staff. Grateful for their professionalism and expertise in responding to this incident. https://t.co/Vwl1ZrhwaC — Michael Matheson MSP (@MathesonMichael) August 12, 2020

Smoke could be seen coming from the area this morning, with the line completely closed between Aberdeen and Dundee.

A reader from Marykirk told the Tele the smoke was visible from her home – almost 20 miles away.

We're currently responding to an incident on the line in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, where a train has derailed. Officers were called to the scene at 9.43am and remain there alongside paramedics and the fire brigade. All further updates will be shared here. — British Transport Police (@BTP) August 12, 2020

A ScotRail statement reads: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway between Aberdeen and Dundee all lines are closed.

“Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “My thoughts are with everyone involved in the serious incident in Aberdeenshire.

“Thank you to all the emergency services.”

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the serious incident in Aberdeenshire. Thank you to all the emergency services. https://t.co/Of6uNIH3Bs — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 12, 2020

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) said there was no immediate need for people to donate blood in the wake of the crash.

Following on from the announcement of the major incident in Stonehaven, we'd like to reassure all blood donors that: Hospitals in Scotland are well supplied with blood and there is no immediate need for blood donors to come forward.

(1 of 3) — SNBTS-Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (@givebloodscot) August 12, 2020

