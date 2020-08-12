Wednesday, August 12th 2020 Show Links
Video: Police release statement following train crash on Dundee to Aberdeen line which killed three people

by Steven Rae
August 12, 2020, 12:00 pm Updated: August 12, 2020, 5:36 pm

Three people are confirmed to have died after a train derailment on the Dundee to Aberdeen line, near Stonehaven.

Police near the scene of the train derailment on the Dundee to Aberdeen line.

The driver of the train is believed to be one of the fatalities, following the crash in the Carmont area, with the other two still to be identified, the British Transport Police said today.

Emergency services have been dealing with the major incident on the railway line between Dundee and Aberdeen, with “serious injuries” reported to other passengers.

It’s understood one of the train carriages is submerged, with a number of people unaccounted for.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the tracks near Stonehaven following a derailment, which took place in the Carmont area, south of Aberdeen, involving a Scotrail HST train set class 43.

Emergency services at the scene.

It was reported at around 9.45am and was the 6.38am Aberdeen – Glasgow Queen Street service.

Rail industry sources told the PA news agency that the suspected cause of the incident was a landslip.

Network Rail Scotland tweeted earlier: “We are working alongside the emergency services to respond to an incident involving a train near Stonehaven.

“It is too early to confirm the exact nature and severity of the incident and more details will be made available once known.”

The first minister tweeted saying her “deepest condolences” were with the loved ones of those who had died.

A police spokesman confirmed officers are at the scene and that the incident has been ongoing since this morning.

One image shared on Twitter showed around 40 emergency service vehicles parked in a field with smoke from the scene billowing in the background.

The Coastguard also confirmed that volunteer teams from Stonehaven, Aberdeen, Montrose and Cruden Bay were called to the scene.

Coastguard helicopter arrives at the scene of the derailed train near Stonehaven.

An air ambulance landed in a field near to the incident.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman previously said: “We currently have multiple resources in attendance at a train derailment near Stonehaven, including six ambulances, our Special Operations Response teams, air ambulance, patient transport vehicles and the SCOTSTAR emergency service.”

 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “I am saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are with all of those affected. My thanks to the emergency services at the scene.”

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson tweeted that access to the site of the train derailment has been challenging for emergency services and Network Rail staff.

Smoke could be seen coming from the area this morning, with the line completely closed between Aberdeen and Dundee.

A reader from Marykirk told the Tele the smoke was visible from her home – almost 20 miles away.

A ScotRail statement reads: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway between Aberdeen and Dundee all lines are closed.

“Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “My thoughts are with everyone involved in the serious incident in Aberdeenshire.

“Thank you to all the emergency services.”

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) said there was no immediate need for people to donate blood in the wake of the crash.

