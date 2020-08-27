Video: Police launch investigation after death of man in Arbroath

Police have confirmed that they are investigating the death of a man in Arbroath.

Emergency services were called to an address in the town’s Spitalfield Place at around 6pm on Wednesday.

Several streets remain sealed off by police today and people living in properties nearby are being signed in and out by officers.

A large cordon is in place around a block of flats on the street and Socos – scene of crime officers – have also arrived.

A spokeswoman for the force said that inquiries were at a “very early” stage but have asked anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.

She said: “Police are investigating following the death of a man in Spitalfield Place, Arbroath.

“Emergency services were called around 6pm on Wednesday 26 August 2020.

“Inquiries are at a very early stage and anyone who was in the area at the time who has information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2702 of Wednesday 26 August 2020.”

Local resident James Chisholm said: “I was spoken to by police when I arrived home from work last night at about 8pm.

“Police were everywhere and all the roads were sealed off.”

The 32-year-old said the scene was “really upsetting”.

Another local resident said: “The police have been here all night.

“Police are speaking to everyone who stays in surrounding streets and we are all being signed in and out of the streets we live in.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s really scary and upsetting.”

One Tele reader wrote on Facebook: “Not great having to sign out the end of your street to get to work at six in the morning. That’s when you know something’s not right!”