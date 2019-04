Police have released a statement after the body of a man was discovered in a Dundee car park earlier today.

Cops were notified of the find in Rattray Street just after midday.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A police statement said: “Police Scotland are in attendance in Rattray Street, Dundee, where the body of a male has been found in a car park.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are at a very early stage.”