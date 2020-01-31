Video: Police hunt vandal who targeted car in Arbroath in early hours of the morning
CCTV footage has shown the moment a car was vandalised in the early hours of the morning in a quiet street in Arbroath.
A vandal riding a push bike is seen scratching the car on Culloden Terrace in Arbroath at 5.18am on January 29.
Now police have launched an investigation in a bid to find the culprit, after it was reported by owner Wayne Thomson, 44.
He said: “If anyone can recognise the scumbag who did this to my car, please get in touch.”
For the full story, see tonight’s Evening Telegraph.