VIDEO: Police confirm unattended bag led to evacuation and cordon in Dundee street

Police have left Airlie Place in Dundee after a “suspicious package” sparked a huge response.

Several police officers were in attendance at the incident near to the University of Dundee, with a sniffer dog seen with officers behind a cordon.

Ofice workers had been evacuated by police as a precaution.

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended at Airlie Place Dundee after reports of a bag left.

“Appropriate measures were put in place after concerns were raised. There was nothing suspicious within the bag.

“Thank you to the public for their patience whilst this was ongoing.”