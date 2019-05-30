VIDEO: Police at busy Dundee roundabout after motorbike in crash with vehicle

Police are currently in attendance at the East Marketgait following a collision between a vehicle and a motorbike.

One motorist who declined to be named drove past the scene shortly after 1.20pm but said the road remained open following the incident this afternoon.

Images taken near the junction at the Seagate show police on motor bikes at the East Port Roundabout.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed there was a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and another vehicle at around 12.45pm and the matter was still on-going.

The motorist added: “The traffic was still flowing as normal but there appeared to be two police officers on motorbikes and another police vehicle at the junction of the roundabout.

“It looked like the front of the bike that had been involved had gone. I just hope no one has been injured.”