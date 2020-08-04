Video: Police appeal for dash-cam footage after pensioner struck by car in the Hilltown

Police are appealing for dash-cam footage after a pensioner was hit by a car in the Hilltown on Monday.

The 67-year-old woman was struck by a Seat Ibiza on the Hilltown at its junction with Alexander Street around 5.15pm.

The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance and her condition is described as stable.

The 19-year-old female driver of the Seat Ibiza was uninjured.

The road was closed while investigations took place at the scene and local diversions were put in place.

The road was later reopened.

Sergeant William Strachan from the Divisional Road Policing Unit said: “Our investigation into the crash is continuing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any information that may help our inquiries to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving on the road around the time of the incident with dash-cam footage to speak to officers.”

Anyone with information can contact Tayside Divisional Road Policing Officers on 101 quoting reference number 2510 of August 3.